Millions of French citizens discover their vaccine passport has expired after not getting booster

Four million French citizens have discovered that their vaccine passports have prematurely expired because they did not get the latest COVID-19 booster shot.

France 24 reported on an 18-year-old student who “headed straight for the vaccination centre” after she “woke up to an expired vaccine pass after not getting a booster shot in time.”

In the video report, the French student complained that there were “too many rules” and that the grace period given to unboosted individuals was being shortened from six to three months.

Regardless of her complaints, the student went ahead and got the booster shot anyway due to her fears that, like many other unvaccinated citizens of the country, she would be prohibited from many public spaces, including restaurants.

“I don’t have the right to do anything anymore, so I’m not even trying, I hope the pass is suspended soon,” said another young woman who was interviewed by France 24.

Despite England’s decision to lift every single one of its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, across the Channel, France remains one of the strictest countries in Europe in terms of pandemic restrictions and has only just begun to lift some of its rules.

Until recently, the French were not allowed to eat and drink in cinemas, or order a drink standing up at a bar, Summit News reported. Mandatory masks for outdoor locations were also required until recently.

Despite French President Macron’s repeated claims that vaccine mandates would not be compulsory, the French minister of health admitted that the vaccine passports were simply a form of mandatory vaccines, given how much of public life is cut off to those who do not take the jab.

The French capital of Paris was the site of violence earlier this month when thousands of French motorists descended on the city to protest COVID-19 restrictions in solidarity with their French counterparts in Ottawa.

In footage shown on social media, riot police fired tear gas canisters into cafes and restaurants where children and families were dining, prompting many to flee for their safety.

