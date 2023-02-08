Miner does some digging; finds out there are no studies proving that masks prevent the transmission of COVID-19…

All throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we were told over and over and over again to “follow the science”; from social distancing to getting vaccinated. And we were also told to wear non-medical masks as a measure to halt Coronavirus transmissions.

But for Rylen Pedneault, a miner in northern Ontario, this did not seem logical. In 2020, the mining company he worked for required all employees to wear masks — no ifs, ands, or buts.

Alas, this mandate led to workers struggling to breathe, but again the company insisted: follow the science — or else!

So it was that Rylen had the temerity to ask specific questions about the science of masking up hundreds of metres underground. But the more questions he asked the murkier the follow-the-science narrative became.

He eventually went on a personal investigation that consumed hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars. His mission: to find out if there was any science behind the concept that wearing non-medical masks helped to stymie the transmission of COVID-19.

But get this: he was unable to uncover any tangible evidence that masks make any difference in halting the spread of the coronavirus. In other words, the authorities were essentially lying that there were bona fide scientific studies that proved masking worked wonders.

Check out our interview with Rylen, who has gone on to write a book about his plight: The Time I Followed Science (subtitled: I challenged the system for the safety and well-being of my coworkers, when everyone was too afraid to say the say the obvious.)