Miss Understood No. 16 — The Loner Pandemic
Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.
In Episode No. 16 of Miss Understood, we analyze the potential link between fatherlessness and mass shootings following the tragic mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, last week.
Plus, is millennial burnout a thing? Or are millennials just as lazy as everyone thinks they are? This week, we discuss.
