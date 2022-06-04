Miss Understood No. 16 — The Loner Pandemic

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • June 04, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 16 of Miss Understood, we analyze the potential link between fatherlessness and mass shootings following the tragic mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, last week.

Plus, is millennial burnout a thing? Or are millennials just as lazy as everyone thinks they are? This week, we discuss.

Guns Social Media Protect Kids Texas Mental Health News Analysis Miss Understood
