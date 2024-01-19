MIT chairman LAUGHS at questions about school's antisemitism problem

E-transfer (Canada):

At the World Economic Forum, Ezra Levant pointed out that there were numerous academics cooking up ideas, some good and some atrocious. University presidents, who were primarily focused on fundraising, were also in attendance. During this event, Levant bumped into Mark Gorenberg, the chair of MIT, a prestigious university that had previously faced an acknowledged antisemitism problem. Levant referred to a disturbing incident involving MIT President Sally Kornbluth, who had apparently downplayed antisemitic remarks during a past congressional session.

Levant asked about antisemitism at MIT, and Mark Gorenberg's response was laughter, a dismissive snort, and a refusal to answer, followed by a hasty retreat into the nearest building.

The brief encounter conveyed his apparent belief that he had nothing to answer for. The chairman did say, "Oh come on" to one of the questions.

Here are the questions Levant asked:

Does MIT have an antisemitism problem?

Do you have a plagiarism problem?

Why are you being so unresponsive? Don't you think you need to clear the air a bit?

Your first response to me? ‘Oh, come on’ when I ask you about antisemitism, isn't that what got you in this trouble in the first place?

If you're being so dismissive of it, would you say ‘Oh, come on,’ if I said you had a racism problem against black people or a homophobia problem against gay people?

Why are you so dismissive about antisemitism?

The chairman ran away and told Levant, "Don't follow me."

"I think laughing and scoffing about antisemitism at MIT won't get the job done," Levant concluded.

