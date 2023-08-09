MLA Chantelle de Jonge on affordability efforts

E-transfer (Canada):

Politicians are keen to say what folks like to hear when they are seeking election, but it's important that we make sure they are sticking to their words and honouring their commitments once elected. That's why we made our way to Strathmore, Alberta to interview Member of the Legislative Assembly for Chestermere-Strathmore and newly appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities Chantelle de Jonge to do just that, and to learn more about the United Conservative Parties' efforts to make life more affordable for Albertans.

Rebel News spoke to de Jonge prior to the last provincial election, and during our conversation, the then Chestermere-Strathmore MLA hopeful emphasized that Alberta needs a small, effective government that creates jobs and supports the economy while ensuring life remains affordable.

Everyone from the NDP to Trudeau says that they are for the little guy, that they want to make life more affordable, but then when push comes to shove, they really don’t help anyone… in fact, they tend to make things worse. I asked de Jonge what she, minister for Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf, and the United Conservative Party plan to do to help Albertans get by with the ever-increasing costs of living. I also inquired about current plans and upcoming initiatives that may help to make life more affordable for Albertans.

Many of us often think of affordability in terms of living in the cities, with an emphasis on grocery bills and rent/mortgage costs or heating bills, but we recently spoke with a number of ranchers and farmers at the Calgary Stampede and the sentiment was universal, they too are struggling and can barely afford to feed their animals and tend to their lands, with many feeling forced into selling off livestock and property just to get by—inflation, carbon taxes, you name it, it's all working against them. Rural Albertans are tough, they can weather the storms and dry seasons, but the added government pressure is getting to be too much. I asked de Jonge if any support or respite could be expected for those who work tirelessly to ensure we have food on our tables every day.

With Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government spending like there is no tomorrow (which may be the case for their party come the next election, if polls are to be believed) we discussed the extent to which provincial governments' efforts can go to rectifying inflation and affordability crisis when the federal government is as fiscally reckless as ours.

We also briefly discussed the UCP’s recent pause on major Solar and Wind projects and de Jonge provided some sensible clarification on the issue that has become a major talking point for progressive critics of Daniel Smith on social media.

We all know that costs of living are going up, unfortunately, that also means that the cost of covering stories like these is going up. Everything from equipment to getting out to towns across the province is becoming more expensive.