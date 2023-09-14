Montreal's controversial decision to remove the statue of John A. Macdonald

By Sheila Gunn Reid Save Sir John! Send an email to Saskatoon City Council demand that they reverse course and Save Sir John! SEND AN EMAIL

The Montreal City Executive Committee has made a definitive decision regarding the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, which was toppled by Defund the Police activists three years ago. This action ignited a nationwide debate, symbolizing the complex legacy of Canada's first and second-longest-serving Prime Minister, who served a total of 19 years in office.

Sir John A. Macdonald is celebrated for his role in shaping Canada's policies, forging a united nation, and bringing together a diverse coalition of leaders. However, his legacy is marked by controversy due to his involvement in the creation of the residential school system for Indigenous children, policies that contributed to the suffering of Indigenous people, and the imposition of a "head tax" on Chinese immigrants.

Despite the conflicting aspects of his legacy, John A. Macdonald undeniably played a pivotal role in Canadian history. Throughout Canada, 11 statues were erected in his honor, symbolizing his significance from coast to coast. Remarkably, only one of these statues remained untouched by activists, the one situated at Ottawa's airport.

In August 2020, Defund the Police activists in Montreal toppled the statue of John A. Macdonald. Following this incident, prominent politicians including Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante and Premier François Legault condemned the vandalism, emphasizing that such actions have no place in our society.

However, on August 30, the city of Montreal made a significant decision regarding the statue.

The Montreal Executive Committee decided against reinstalling the statue on its original pedestal in Place du Canada. Instead, they will place an explanatory plaque near the pedestal to provide context and illuminate the history of Canada's first Prime Minister.

While the specific content of this plaque has yet to be defined, it aims to educate visitors about the historical context and the associated elements of his legacy.

The bronze statue of John A. Macdonald will be preserved, but its precise location is still undecided.

The City of Montreal is actively exploring various restoration options to ensure its accessibility to the public, though it will not return to its original pedestal location. This decision raises questions about the legitimacy of the activists' actions and highlights the ongoing debate over how to acknowledge and reconcile Canada's complex history.