Mounted police TARGET Jewish neighbourhood on Yom Kippur in Melbourne

A week after Victoria Police surrounded a synagogue in Ripponlea to enforce harsh Covid-restrictions, they sent in mounted police to patrol the Jewish neighbourhood on Yom Kippur.

Melbourne is currently in its sixth lockdown with some of the most burdensome restrictions in the world.

Going to synagogue on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar was forbidden for a second year in a row.

Many in the community say police are targeting them unfairly.

Last week, on Rosh Hashanah, police surrounded a synagogue in the same area after a group gathered to worship. Watch: