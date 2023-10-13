MP prioritizes Canadians' interests over private profits, petitions the government to exit WHO

By Tamara Ugolini Expose The WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) is attempting a global coup by amending existing international law. Sign our petition to stop the WHO amendments. Expose The WHO

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has spearheaded a House of Commons petition this week, demanding the Canadian government's withdrawal from global intergovernmental bodies, the United Nations (UN) and its subsidiary, the World Health Organization (WHO).

Canada’s membership to these bodies undermines personal autonomy, compromises national sovereignty and imposes negative consequences onto the people of Canada, “far outweighing any benefits,” the petition reads.

Agenda 2030 and its operational "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDG), Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), UN Judicial Review, International Health Regulations (IHR), One Health and similar programs are being rapidly implemented, absent the awareness and consent of the People or their elected representatives.

The petition underscores the growing apprehension among Canadians that the SDGs will infringe on cultural values, education, nutrition, child development and various other facets of our free and democratic nation.

The rise in sexual values and activities being promoted and normalized in publicly funded schools under CSE has parents increasingly concerned about the erosion of their children’s innocence, whereas changes to the IHR appear to be more aligned with universal surveillance than creating healthy societies; working instead to serve the interests of globalist entities.

Various school boards across Ontario are soliciting the sexual preferences of young students through in-classroom surveys, sometimes unbeknownst to parents and guardians.



These sweeping impacts on public and private life serve the interests of UN/WHO and unelected private entities (e.g. World Economic Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, International Planned Parenthood Federation, etc.), while diminishing the health rights and freedom of Canadians.

Thus far the petition has garnered 6, 290 signatures mere days after its launch on October 10.

Ms. Lewis submitted a petition specific to the IHR earlier this month, calling for an immediate parliamentary debate on amendments to the legally binding health regulations.

Concerned citizens like independent researcher James Roguski have been at the forefront of following the happenings of the WHO and its health policy forum, the World Health Assembly (WHA).

He says that the WHO and the WHA are doing “everything under the sun to expand their power” while ignoring their real responsibilities such as developing international advertising and labeling of pharmaceutical products.

The latest petition sponsored by Ms. Lewis will close on February 7 2024, two months before the WHA’s annual meeting where member states will vote on the proposed changes to the IHR.