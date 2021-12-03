MPP Belinda Karahalios BANNED from legislature for 90 days after positive COVID test
Karahalios discusses her “very mild” case of COVID and why she's being barred for so long.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, New Blue Ontario Party MPP Belinda Karahalios joined Ezra to talk about how she was barred from Queen's Park for 90 days following a positive COVID test.
On Twitter, Belinda wrote about her experience:
The Speaker’s decision to bar me from the legislature, like most decisions by the Ford PCs, defies logic. With natural immunity, I am less likely to catch or transmit COVID-19 than any other individual, vaccinated or otherwise.
I feel for the thousands of Ontarians who have lost their jobs or educations as a result of similar illogical decisions.
We should be focusing our efforts on effective treatment for COVID-19.
Instead, the Ford PCs and certain “experts” are intent on punishing Ontarians.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Ezra Levant
