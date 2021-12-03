Rebel News Banner Ad - Pastor Event TDF

MPP Belinda Karahalios BANNED from legislature for 90 days after positive COVID test

Karahalios discusses her “very mild” case of COVID and why she's being barred for so long.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 03, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, New Blue Ontario Party MPP Belinda Karahalios joined Ezra to talk about how she was barred from Queen's Park for 90 days following a positive COVID test.

On Twitter, Belinda wrote about her experience:

The Speaker’s decision to bar me from the legislature, like most decisions by the Ford PCs, defies logic. With natural immunity, I am less likely to catch or transmit COVID-19 than any other individual, vaccinated or otherwise.

I feel for the thousands of Ontarians who have lost their jobs or educations as a result of similar illogical decisions.

We should be focusing our efforts on effective treatment for COVID-19.

Instead, the Ford PCs and certain “experts” are intent on punishing Ontarians.

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Coronavirus Ontario COVID Passports Ontario New Blue Party
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.