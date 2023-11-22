WATCH: Muslim man CONFRONTS Avi Yemini on Israel-Hamas war

E-transfer (Canada):

While tensions continue to soar around the world, I recently welcomed the opportunity to engage in an extended civil conversation with Muslim man on the streets of Brisbane.

He shared his views on the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and we discussed what has unfolded since.

He shared his perspective as a Muslim watching what has happened since, as Israel’s Defense Force responds by aiming to eliminate the threat of Hamas in Gaza to protect its own citizens, including many Muslims.

During the interview, I asked him what justice means to him, given that he was wearing a T-shirt that says “Justice” and had an image of the Al-Aqsa mosque on it.

I also asked him a question that so many anti-Israel supporters fail to answer – If he condemns what Hamas did on October 7th.

And while we may have not agreed on many of the nuanced events unfolding in the Middle East, we found middle ground in at least having a civil conversation many refuse to take part in.

It is through such conversations that we can learn to understand and respect each other’s perspectives, even if we don’t always agree with them.