Muslim father in Waterloo region thinks Catholic schools are… too Catholic?!

There’s at least one Muslim father in Waterloo region who apparently thinks that the Waterloo Catholic District School Board is not… Islamic enough.

Mohammad Faisal sends his kids to a Catholic school in Waterloo region. But in a letter he has sent to candidates running for Catholic school board trustee, he seems to be concerned that there’s not enough reasonable accommodation for… Muslim students.

Again, let us re-state: we’re talking about Muslim students who are freely and willingly attending Catholic schools. But never mind…

And if you think we’re making this up, we’re not. In fact, we have a copy of Mr. Faisal’s letter in which he provides seven questions to those running for school board trustee.

Here goes:

Faith accommodation: Will you support a clear board policy guaranteeing Muslim students space and time for daily prayers, as required under the Ontario Human Rights Code? Ramadan: What will you do to ensure Muslim students fasting during Ramadan are supported – for example, alternative spaces during lunch, flexible participation in phys-ed, and awareness among staff? Halal food: Will you advocate for halal food options in school cafeterias and at school events? Anti-Islamophobia: Do you support mandatory anti-Islamophobia and anti-racism training for teachers and staff, and inclusion of Muslim experiences in equity education? Inclusion and Safety: How will you ensure Muslim students feel safe, respected, and fully included, particularly Muslim girls who wear hijab, and how will you respond if Muslim families report discrimination? Engagement: Will you commit to meeting with local Muslim community organizations (such as the Islamic Centre of Cambridge) at least once per school year to hear our concerns directly? Exemption from religion classes and religious activities: Non-Catholic students have the legal right to be exempted from religion classes and Catholic religious activities (such as Mass and retreats). However, many Muslim families find this very difficult in practice; the exemption often requires repeated requests, and is denied indirectly in some schools. Will you commit to making this exemption simple, granted on first request, and dignified – with a proper alternative such as a supervised study time or another course?

Holy smoke, where does one even begin?

Well, we guess we need to begin at the beginning: if Mr. Faisal believes Catholic schools are too “Catholicy”, then why does he send his kids there? Why doesn’t he send his children to a private Islamic school?

If money is the issue, then surely he could send his kids to a school in the public system. Trust us: the Waterloo Region District School Board is perhaps the most woke school board in all of Canada. It is also arguably the worst school board in Canada. Funny how that works, eh?

But we’re certain if Mr. Faisal were to ask the educrats at the public board to exclusively serve halal food and remove bacon from the menu — you know, like Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in Ontario — oh, they would do so in a heartbeat in order to further embrace their unholy trinity of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Oh, by the way, consider this interesting fact: Catholic schools have the right to refuse non-Catholic students. So it would appear to us that Mr. Faisal’s kids are already being very much accommodated from the get-go to begin with. But zero gratitude here. You see, it’s not enough; it’s never enough. As the saying goes, give ’em an inch, they’ll take a kilometre…

Now Rebel News did reach out to Mohammad Faisal to interview him. But our email went unacknowledged. So we’re going to guess why Mr. Faisal doesn’t want to have his kids going to the public schools in the region. Because that would mean they would be exposed to rainbow mafia propaganda, including pornography in the school library.

So, we’re guessing Mr. Faisal is all about inclusion when it comes to Islamic values. When it comes to inclusion of other values? Hey, what’s with all this inclusion stuff?!

Of course, wouldn’t the best solution entail Mr. Faisal moving to an Islamic country like, say, Afghanistan? Oh, you’ll get your halal menu, all right. You’ll get girls forced to wear burqas. You’ll have a curriculum focused on labelling anyone who is not an Islamist as an infidel. We guess the only drawback would mean living in a shite-hole. But sometimes you gotta take the bad with the good, we suppose…

The fact is that Canada was founded on Judeo-Christian values. The fact is, unlike just about every Islamic nation on the planet, those of different faiths are free to live freely here and worship freely here and prosper here.

But for the Mohammad Faisals of the world, it’s all about more-more-more. And so it is they embrace the playbook of manufactured victimhood to further press their agenda.

After the victimhood shtick, then comes the weaponization of our system. Notice his reference to the Ontario Human Rights Code. We interpret that as a veiled threat along the lines of gimme what I want, or I’ll see you at the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal in the near future. And with the woke wackadoodles who comprise the tribunal, we bet Mohammad Faisal would win big time.

In this respect, our system is being effectively gamed. And it’s quite fascinating: Islamists in western nations are using everything that makes a western nation a bastion of freedom to pursue their agenda. They are falling back on lawfare and spineless politicians who advocate on their behalf. That’s why we have Prime Minister Mark Carney saying things like, “Muslim values are Canadian values.” Really? Such as… sharia law? Female genital circumcision? Throwing gays off rooftops? Golly, that doesn’t sound very Liberal to us…

And as their numbers grow, Muslims pursuing a radical agenda are not appeased by concessions, but rather, they continue to push the envelope.

And you know what? Slowly, ever slowly, the line moves, doesn’t it? Case in point: do you know there are now 85 sharia courts operating in the United Kingdom? Eighty-five! We can only think of that haunting lyric from Thomas Dolby’s ballad, One of Our Submarines is Missing. Namely, “Bye-bye empire, empire bye-bye.”

In the final analysis, so much for when in Rome do as the Romans do. Because this is all about the tail wagging the dog. And the tail is winning.

And this is how the descent into darkness begins, really. It starts off as “reasonable accommodation.” It continues with “diversity is our strength.” And it ends… well, it ends with Paris, France.