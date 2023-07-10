Muslim-led protests against classroom LGBTQ indoctrination continue in Calgary

Parents concerned over the LGBTQ indoctrination that is being pushed in schools across Canada gathered for the third time in Calgary under the leadership of a group of Calgary Muslims led by Mahmoud Mourra. While the two prior protests organized by the same group took place at Calgary’s City Hall, this weekend protesters and counter protesters alike gathered at the Harry Hays Building in the city's downtown.

The first of these events saw hundreds of people of all backgrounds gather in opposition to the radical progressivism that their kids are being exposed to in their classrooms. Those opposing the protest numbered in the dozens and the event remained peaceful with little opposition. You can watch our coverage of that protest by clicking here.

A week later at the next protest, however, a significant number of pro-LGBTQ counter protesters gathered early and planted themselves where the last event had taken place in order to disrupt or at the very least inconvenience the gathering, which has you can imagine led to some heated exchanges and even a few minor physical altercations as you can see for yourself in our coverage.

A significant police presence was on location in anticipation of the latest protest, with dozens of officers gathered well over an hour before the scheduled start time of the gathering, likely as a result of the escalation we witnessed a few weeks prior. Police allowed the Muslim-led group to set up as planned at the Harry Hays Building while those dawning rainbow flags gathered across the street, with officers quickly intervening whenever the groups would seem to come together.

Justin Trudeau happened to drive by while making his way between Stampede event stops, and protesters were not shy about sharing their disapproval of his progressive agenda. As with prior protests, a series of speakers spoke to the crowd, and we spoke with attendees asking about what had motivated them to participate in the gathering.

We also endeavored to speak to the counter protesters, a few of which agreed to speak to us a few weeks prior, but despite us including them in our last report, they insisted we had not included their interviews. Make of that what you will.

Mahmoud Mourra filled us in on the hate motivated criminal harassment charge that he is facing, which is in no direct way attached to these protests but rather extends from an apparent online argument, though Mourra has no idea which portions of the e-scuffle the police believe amounts to criminal harassment, much less how it could be hate motivated. We look forward to providing an update once details are available.

Protests like this continue to erupt across Canada with parents growing increasingly tired of the ceaseless ideological push by the rainbow mafia. For all of our coverage of these important stories, check in regularly at StopClassroomGrooming.com.