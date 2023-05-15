Natural Resources Canada held a 'safe space' seminar for bureaucrats traumatized by the Freedom Convoy

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW

The zoom group therapy session took place just one day after the February 14, 2022 federal government invocation of the Emergencies Act to extinguish the weeks-long anti-covid restriction demonstration in the nation's capital.

Documents obtained by Rebel News through an access to information filing about the virtual self-help meeting include a script for session leaders to "provide an opportunity for NRCan employees to talk about the impact of the Freedom Convoy on their lives."

"What has the impact been for you? How are you coping? What supports are helping or could help?" "Thank you for being here. Thank you to our colleagues from the employee networks and from the office of equity, diversity and inclusion for creating this safe space." "There are people here from communities who have been particularly hurt by these images. There are people who have spent the past 2 weeks living in the noise and chaos of these protests and finding it very hard. There may be people here who support the objectives of the protest but don't approve of the behavior of the participants." "That is all okay, and it is okay not to be okay. Not to be okay. We all have our own experiences, our own story. We are here to learn from each other and to heal."

Internal notes indicate that NRCan managers, however, did not want to hear from bureaucrats with sympathies toward the Freedom Convoy goals.

"The event is not about debating the right to protest nor the effectiveness of vaccine mandates. It is a space for those affected by the actions of individuals associated with the protest to share their experiences and for us to learn from them. There will be no tolerance for hate or discrimination at this dialogue."

Read the documents:

To support Rebel News' independent access to information filings and research costs, please consider making a donation at www.RebelInvestigates.com.