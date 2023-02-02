Nearly 200 cities and towns join the Liberals' ‘Smart City’ scheme
Come on, just give governments more control over your life. Nothing could go wrong, right?
Cities that join the pro-social justice, pro-climate change “livable” communities program first announced in 2018 can qualify for multi-million dollar awards from Infrastructure Canada based on the implementation of their own plans.
Community plans relied heavily on connected technology. An interactive map of applicants can be seen here.
According to Infrastructure Canada, “the Smart Cities Challenge is a pan-Canadian competition open to all municipalities, local or regional governments, and Indigenous communities (First Nations, Métis and Inuit). The Challenge empowers communities to adopt a smart cities approach to improve the lives of their residents through innovation, data and connected technology.”
Awards of $5 million, $10 million and $50 million were dished out in 2019 to various Canadian towns of ranging in sizes; 31% of the applications to the program drafted policies around empowerment and inclusion; 23% economic opportunity; 13% environmental quality; 13% healthy living and recreation; 12% mobility, and 8% safety and security.
Smart Cities is an international movement of communities committing to “take on the urban challenges of the 21st century, such as demographic growth, sustainable development, digital transition, transport, innovation, safety, housing and citizen participation.”
- By Alexandra Lavoie
