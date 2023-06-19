New gas ban push to achieve Australian climate goals

People must be banned from using gas cooktops and heaters so that Australia can meet its climate goals, the Grattan Institute has said.

The prominent think tank has released a report insisting that the ban should apply to new homes, shops and small businesses including restaurants.

It argued that gas appliances should be replaced by eclectic ones powered by renewable energy, or we would not get to net zero emissions by 2050.

“The first step is to set a gas phase out date and to ban new gas connections to homes,” the report said.

The Victoria Greens welcomed the report but said they wanted gas connections outlawed from new homes built from 2025.

Teal MP Allegra Spender seized on the report and called for the country to “get off the gas”.

“We won’t get there by wishful thinking. The Federal govt needs to show a lot more courage & ambition,” she tweeted.

The Grattan Institute acknowledged the plan would cause financial pain to many households because it would “often cost more to buy than the gas equivalents”.

The answer, it said, was for the government to subsidise upgrades to social and indigenous housing while providing loans to homeowners and landlords.

Both the Labor and Liberal parties have promised to achieve net zero by 2050 but the Albanese government has legislated a 43 per cent reduction by 2030.