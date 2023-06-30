New Marxist mayor and a phony conservative premier— what are Ontarians to do?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 29, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies talked about the sad state of Ontario politics, with true conservatism lacking across the board.

He spoke about Ontario Premier Doug Ford who he considers to be a fake conservative, and the difference between him and his brother:

And really folks, what is one to think of this supposed conservative government? After all, Ford himself turned on the grassroots members of Ford Nation during the pandemic, calling them a bunch of yahoos merely for standing up to draconian mandates that were taking away their freedoms, not to mention their livelihoods. Mind you, business was booming at Ford's Deco Labo Company for there was such great demand for all those COVID-19 warning signs and those floor arrows during the Coronavirus hysteria. Still, one thing has become crystal clear these past five years. Contrary to popular belief, Doug Ford is not Rob Ford. Rob was genuine while Doug is so giddy to be premier that he is totally willing to be led around by the nose, by those in his inner circle who are actually liberals in conservative clothing.

David went on to lament about the lack of choice Ontarians seem to have at the polls.

My beloved city has a Marxist mayor. The province is ruled by progressive conservatives who are far more progressive than they are conservative as for the federal government under the black face liberals. Well, it's an Orwellian farce, isn't it? Indeed? Is that our choice today? At least for those who reside in Eastern Canada, choosing between the far left or leftists pretending to be conservatives. I feel utterly abandoned and obsolete.

He also mentioned the current Conservative party leader, who many have put faith in but has already started showing some O’Toole-like tendencies.