New poll shows support for Trudeau is cratering

A new poll published by Abacus Data yesterday shows support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is collapsing, with the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives gaining a clear lead.

What's more troubling for the Trudeau Liberals, Abacus is a polling firm with close ties to the prime minister.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at this new poll, what it means and why support for Trudeau is so bad across the board.

Reporter yesterday asked Trudeau what Canada contributed to the final G20 leaders' declaration.



"Gender language."https://t.co/CD9zIqsvsmhttps://t.co/j83KrbwrLG pic.twitter.com/zf04iVhh7T — Noé Chartier (@NChartierET) September 11, 2023

Focusing in on a recent G20 summit, where the prime minister was asked about Canada's contributions to the meeting and responded by noting the country was a "strong voice" for the inclusion of "gender language" and "Indigenous reflections," Ezra said: