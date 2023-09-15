New poll shows support for Trudeau is cratering

The prime minister is 'so out of touch, it's really sort of sad,' says Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 15, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

A new poll published by Abacus Data yesterday shows support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is collapsing, with the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives gaining a clear lead.

What's more troubling for the Trudeau Liberals, Abacus is a polling firm with close ties to the prime minister.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at this new poll, what it means and why support for Trudeau is so bad across the board.

Focusing in on a recent G20 summit, where the prime minister was asked about Canada's contributions to the meeting and responded by noting the country was a "strong voice" for the inclusion of "gender language" and "Indigenous reflections," Ezra said:   

Imagine going to the G20, that's a meeting of the most serious countries in the world. Imagine going there with the crisis of affordability in Canada, and when you're asked what you contributed, what you achieved, all you have to say is, 'well we got gendered language in there.'

He's so out of touch, it's really sort of sad.

Justin Trudeau Canada Liberal Party of Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.