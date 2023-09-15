New poll shows support for Trudeau is cratering
The prime minister is 'so out of touch, it's really sort of sad,' says Ezra Levant.
A new poll published by Abacus Data yesterday shows support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is collapsing, with the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives gaining a clear lead.
What's more troubling for the Trudeau Liberals, Abacus is a polling firm with close ties to the prime minister.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at this new poll, what it means and why support for Trudeau is so bad across the board.
Reporter yesterday asked Trudeau what Canada contributed to the final G20 leaders' declaration.— Noé Chartier (@NChartierET) September 11, 2023
"Gender language."https://t.co/CD9zIqsvsmhttps://t.co/j83KrbwrLG pic.twitter.com/zf04iVhh7T
Focusing in on a recent G20 summit, where the prime minister was asked about Canada's contributions to the meeting and responded by noting the country was a "strong voice" for the inclusion of "gender language" and "Indigenous reflections," Ezra said:
Imagine going to the G20, that's a meeting of the most serious countries in the world. Imagine going there with the crisis of affordability in Canada, and when you're asked what you contributed, what you achieved, all you have to say is, 'well we got gendered language in there.'
He's so out of touch, it's really sort of sad.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.