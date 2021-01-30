Ben Weingarten and Ezra Levant on Ben's new show and Biden's love affair with the media

  • By Rebel News
  • January 30, 2021

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant show, Ezra interviewed The Federalists, senior contributor and frequent Rebel News guest, Benjamin Weingarten who has a new show called BAD NEWS

Ezra and Benjamin discuss the media's love of Joe Biden and more and how Kamala Harris could conceivably be the President for 10 years!

Joe Biden
