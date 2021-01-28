WATCH: BAD NEWS about Biden & The Press with Benjamin Weingarten

Frequent Rebel News guest Benjamin Weingarten was the inaugural guest on The Federalist's new show, BAD NEWS, hosted by culture editor Emily Jashinsky.

Benjamin joined Emily to discuss the mainstream media's first week of coverage of the new Biden administration, as the new president signed a stunning amount of executive orders and got to work enacting the Democrats left-wing agenda.

Predictably, the media was not too concerned with providing the same degree of scrutiny to President Biden when compared to the ferocity with which they attacked former president Trump on a daily basis.