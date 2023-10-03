New Speaker of the House, same old Liberal habits

E-transfer (Canada):

Greg Fergus has been chosen to replace outgoing speaker Anthony Rota after Rota was made the Liberals' burnt offering in an attempt to end the ongoing Nazigate scandal raging in the House of Commons.

Rota's career-ending fiasco occurred when he introduced Ukrainian Nazi Waffen-SS volunteer Yaroslav Hunka to a hero's welcome in the House of Commons during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

WATCH: The Liberals tried to wipe this video from Parliament's record after all 338 MPs applauded a former Nazi SS officer.



Speaker Anthony Rota, who said he invited him, called him a "hero" who "fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians."https://t.co/h4CHI8HjLB pic.twitter.com/s5SsA3ov8p — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2023

Hunka lived in middle-class obscurity in North Bay, Ontario, despite his war criminal past, when he was trotted out to a standing ovation during Zelensky's speech and honoured for his bravery in "fighting the Russians" during the Second World War.

Tuesday, the Commons chose Fergus, the Liberal MP for Hull-Aylmer, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's personal parliamentary secretary, as the new speaker.

However, if Canadians were expecting something new from the new Speaker, they might not want to hold their breath.

The “independent” Speaker was parliamentary secretary to the Prime Mjnister up until 2 weeks ago. 🤷‍♀️

A prouder Liberal than Greg Fergus you will not meet. https://t.co/rTIt4wPiJg — Jacqui Budden (@JacquiDelaney) October 3, 2023

Fergus represents the Liberal status quo policies of racebaiting, censorship and fearmongering.

This is the new speaker of the house Greg Fergus, this is a speech he gave in Parliament Feb 2022 regarding the convoy. This helped spread misinformation about the people protesting. pic.twitter.com/eneHD4kwIx — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) October 3, 2023

Fergus used some of his committee time to raise whether anonymous leaks to journalists about Chinese state interference could themselves “represent a form of foreign interference.”

Cabinet “pissed away our credibility” in dealing with the Freedom Convoy, said Fergus in a text message critical of the cabinet on February 12, 2022. “Put a solid RCMP or Canadian Armed Forces spokesman before the press since we politicians have pissed away our credibility," he wrote.

Fergus wrote a letter to Canada's broadcast regulator, the CRTC, to support a television channel's application for mandatory carriage despite federal guidelines prohibiting parliamentary secretaries from intervening, resulting in an ethics violation.

Ladies and gentlemen, the new speaker of the house Greg Fergus. Just 7 months ago found guilty of an ethics violation. pic.twitter.com/tJU7bGvYto — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) October 3, 2023

Fergus called it an exaggeration when Trudeau elbowed the breast of an NDP MP in the House of Commons.

After Justin Trudeau lost his cool, stormed across the House of Commons and touched an NDP MP’s breast without her permission - ⁦@GregFergus⁩ stood up and accused her of exaggerating. Now he appears to be the PM’s choice for Speaker. Come on… pic.twitter.com/FxlWxkcJoU — Jenni Byrne (@Jenni_Byrne) September 30, 2023

He's a new Liberal Speaker, but it's more of the same old Liberal baggage.