New Toronto mayor's active participation with Chinese Communist front orgs | Andy Lee

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The newly elected mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, has come under fire after issues were raised about organizations affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party supporting her campaign.

Rebel News contributor Andy Lee outlined these allegations in a recent story, including how despite claims from Chow's campaign, a video proves there was involvement between the campaign and these groups.

Andy joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for a further look at how this scandal is unfolding, and how the CCP is trying to influence Canadian politicians of all levels and parties.

Detailing the assistance Chow received from these front groups, Andy told Ezra: