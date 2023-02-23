New York City is now contributing to Canada's illegal immigration problem

We learned this on March 6, when Mayor Eric Adams declared that New York City was providing taxpayer-funded bus tickets to migrants arriving in the city to be relocated elsewhere, and for many of them near Roxham Road.

Curiously, New York is a sanctuary city, and this means that the city has municipal laws that tend to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation or prosecution, despite federal immigration law.

Instead of welcoming the migrants, Eric Adams is shipping them to our illegal border crossing near Roxham Road. Bus tickets — New York to Plattsburg — are provided by the city of New York to migrants who want to attempt to enter Canada through Roxham Road.

The New York Post reports that National Guard soldiers have been helping distribute tickets at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan to migrants who want to head upstate before crossing into Canada.

In 2022, approximately 60,000 illegal immigrants arrived in Quebec — more than double the annual number before the pandemic.

The influx of migrants is straining Quebec’s public services beyond what they can handle. Not only are homeless shelters becoming overloaded, but nearly 82% of illegal migrants crossing at Roxham Road end up in taxpayer-funded hotels.

The federal government has spent almost $94 million since the last election booking entire hotels for months to accommodate the influx of asylum seekers entering Canada. The department booked 30 hotels between April and December last year — 10 in Montreal alone.

There is a growing consensus from Quebecers, including Premier Legault, that this situation is untenable and that the border crossing at Roxham Road must be closed.

PQ leader Paul St. Pierre Plamondon also suggested that Quebec take on the task of “closing Roxham Road” by deploying provincial police to the border and replacing the RCMP, who are currently in charge and under orders to detain and process new arrivals.

Here is what we saw on Roxham Road from the Quebec side of the border.

