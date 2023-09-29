Newspaper called out for pushing 'false narrative' about indigenous leaders switching to 'Yes' vote

Tarneen Onus Browne / Instagram

In a scathing critique, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson accused The Sydney Morning Herald of manufacturing a misleading narrative regarding the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

The article in question, penned by David Crowe and James Massola, claimed key figures in the 'Blak Sovereignty' movement had switched their vote from 'No' to 'Yes' in the final weeks of the campaign.

However, Hanson pointed out that the story misrepresents the activists' true stance. She specifically highlighted the case of Tarneen Onus Williams, an activist who, according to Hanson, had been a supporter of the 'Yes' vote since at least June 2nd.

This story appears to be very misleading.



It suggests “Black Sovereignty” activist Tarneen Brown has “switched sides in the final weeks of the campaign” but a simple search shows she has been a Yes supporter since at least June 2nd.



Interestingly, Tarneen is also on the record… https://t.co/0KfWnVanI0 pic.twitter.com/ohrCRZT8zc — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) September 29, 2023

Hanson also criticised the article for omitting crucial details, such as Tarneen's hope for a "Treaty Process." Hanson further pointed out that another activist, Mililma May, had publicly supported the 'Yes' vote since April 12th, contradicting the article's claim of a last-minute change of heart in the 'final weeks of the referendum.'

The Sydney Morning Herald's story had suggested that prominent Indigenous figures were shifting their stance due to fears of aligning with conservative leaders like Peter Dutton and Pauline Hanson.

However, Hanson's social media posts indicate that these claims were baseless and misleading.

Hanson's posts shed light on 'biased reporting,' raising questions about the integrity of the media coverage surrounding the crucial Indigenous referendum as the 'Yes' vote continues to lose public support.

Australians will vote in the referendum on October 14.