No Warning: Local Maui man slams government response to wildfire after losing everything

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie recently spoke with a local Maui resident who expressed his deep frustration with the government's response to the wildfire tragedy.

The man explained how he lost everything in his girlfriend's apartment in the raging fires. He said that he could have salvaged their belongings had the emergency sirens been activated and government officials warned residents in a timely manner.

"THIS IS BULLSHIT, we are not stupid"



Local questions why the emergency sirens didn't go off the day of the fire. The reason given by the mayor was that they were afraid that people will accidentally run towards the fire.



— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 18, 2023

"We're not stupid. If we would have been warned at two in the afternoon, we could have saved everything out of that f***ing apartment instead of just ourselves. And there wouldn't be all the death and people jumping into the f***ing ocean on fire," the man explained.

He went on to say, "And the death toll is f***ing bulls**t. What is it up to, 110? I have friends, they saw more than 300 people in the f***ing water. So they're not counting the bodies that sunk."

