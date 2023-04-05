NZ transgender activist pleads not guilty to assault charges

E-transfer (Canada):

Eli Rubashkyn, also known as Eliana Golberstein, 34, has denied the two charges of assault against him for allegedly throwing tomato juice at women’s rights supporter Kellie-Jay Keen, aka Posie Parker, during a protest in Auckland.

Rubashkyn pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault against Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker, and another individual during the Auckland Let Women Speak rally on March 25, 2023.

Rubashkyn’s attendance was excused and he did not seek bail or name suppression through his lawyer. The charges carry a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $4000 fine.

Former NZ Deputy PM Winston Peters slammed Rubashkyn as a "deluded individual" and said that if he "doesn’t like how our country runs with our western values and rule of law then they should go back to where they came from".

"Only an out of touch narcissistic day dreamer could plead not guilty to an assault that was filmed, clearly identified, and then boasted about on national TV," Peters said in a post on social media. "The ‘above the law’ attitude is an extension of the violence shown by the rest of the mob - they weren’t protesters, they were there to shut down others freedoms by any means, including with violence - purely because they didn’t agree with what was being said. "To then have the temerity to allegedly “leave the country” while posting offensive remarks to authorities on social media, is an example of the insidious nature of these totalitarian cultural leftists. "But is there any wonder we have people exhibiting this type of behaviour when the PM excused Minister Davidson and let her get away with endorsing that kind of violent behaviour in the first place."

Rubashkyn, a transgender activist, had earlier told The New Zealand Herald that he had left New Zealand after allegedly receiving death threats and did not plan to return for some time. The charges against him stem from the incident during the protest where Parker was doused in tomato juice and had to be escorted away by security amidst scuffles with trans rights activists.

Parker, a notable women’s rights supporter, had been scheduled to speak at Auckland’s Albert Park during the Let Women Speak rally, but the event was cancelled after the violent altercation. The rest of her New Zealand tour was also cancelled.

Rubashkyn’s next court appearance is set for July.