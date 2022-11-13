Detransitioning social media star Oli London warns parents about gender ideology's effect on children

The British influencer attributes his embrace of his true self to finding Jesus, saying that he walked into a Catholic church and was lovingly accepted by its congregation.

British singer and social media star Oli London says he’s recently found God and thus a new appreciation for the man he was created to be.

London, who formerly identified as a transracial non-binary man and then shifted into identifying as a transgender woman for six months, recently announced that he has begun his de-transitioning journey. The British influencer attributes his embrace of his true self to finding Jesus after he walked into a Catholic church and was lovingly accepted by its congregation.

After undergoing more than 30 cosmetic surgeries, London found himself questioning why he still wasn’t finding happiness. The pondering lead him to realize he was suffering from gender dysphoria. After that self-reflection, he found himself going to church and speaking with a priest.

“That really helped me. It made me realize that you know, all of this is pointless. You know, what’s the point? All this surgery, all these changes, I’m left with scars. It’s not giving me fulfillment, it’s not giving me happiness. I just need to get back to the real me,” London told Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey during a candid interview.

As passionate as London has become about sharing his newfound faith, he has also become a vocal advocate against the harms that radical gender ideology can cause to children, and supports building community for other detransitioners.

“They have all the support in the world you know if they want to transition. They have hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers, but if they want to detransition, there is absolutely no support,” says London. The lack of support readily available for those going through detransitioning or considering it is the main reason London decided to speak out.

Watch the full video report to hear London further explain this issue, as well as discuss how he has been treated by the LGBTQ+ community since accepting his biological sex.

