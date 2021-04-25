Ontario cop pushes 12-year old kid off scooter | Lincoln Jay with David Menzies

  • By Rebel News
  • April 25, 2021

A Gravenhurst, Ontario OPP officer thought it was a jolly good idea to push a 12-year-old boy off his scooter…for his own safety of course. 

Rebel News videographer, Lincoln Jay headed down to the skatepark to investigate

At the community centre, he came across two individuals who were on the property at the time of the incident and they spoke to him about what they witnessed.

This week on Rebel Roundup, Lincoln joins David to talk about his findings and the unreasonable police enforcement. 

Ontario Police lockdown
