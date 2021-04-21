OPP officer SHOVES 12-year-old boy while enforcing COVID restrictions

After seeing some shocking footage of an Ontario Provincial Police officer shoving a 12-year-old boy to the ground at a local community centre on Sunday, I made the trip up to Gravenhurst, Ont. to investigate further myself.

I knew the only way I was going to get the other side of the story was if I visited the scene of the incident itself. At the community centre, I came across two individuals who were on the property at the time and were kind enough to tell me what they saw.

The Ontario Provincial Police have released a public statement in which they acknowledge that there is an investigation underway regarding the video. According to Joe Warmington at the Toronto Sun, “the officer involved has been reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation is conducted.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep a close eye on any information moving forward so we can continue telling you the other side of the story.