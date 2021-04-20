WATCH: Ontario police officer pushes child to the ground at park

A viral video appears to show an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer pushing a boy off his scooter in a Gravenhurst, Ont. park on Sunday.

Most Ontario police departments rejected Doug Ford’s illegal decree to stop & search random citizens. But not the thugs at @OPP_News.



Here are two disgraceful OPP bullies pushing a 12 year old child to the ground.



Fire them, charge them, strip them of their pensions. pic.twitter.com/WC9wB1j0MK — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 19, 2021

The OPP say they are investigating the incident, which comes after skate parks were shut down due to the stay-at-home order currently in place across Ontario.

You wicked liars. He wasn’t a man. He was a 12-year-old boy. It wasn’t an “interaction”. The @OPP_News violently threw him to the ground. You are why no-one trusts the media. https://t.co/rqzqWth4Pj — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 20, 2021

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford’s government announced enhanced powers for police, allowing them to stop anyone outside and demand identification. Ford then walked back the new orders the next day after severe backlash.

