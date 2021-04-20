WATCH: Ontario police officer pushes child to the ground at park

  • By Yaakov Pollak
  • April 20, 2021
A viral video appears to show an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer pushing a boy off his scooter in a Gravenhurst, Ont. park on Sunday. 

The OPP say they are investigating the incident, which comes after skate parks were shut down due to the stay-at-home order currently in place across Ontario. 

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford’s government announced enhanced powers for police, allowing them to stop anyone outside and demand identification. Ford then walked back the new orders the next day after severe backlash. 

Ontario Police
