Ontario extends emergency orders until March — and MPP Rick Nicholls isn't happy

To just about nobody’s surprise, earlier this week, the Legislative Assembly of Ontario voted once again to extend Premier Doug Ford's special powers to keep all pandemic-related emergency orders in place until March 28, 2022.

The current Progressive Conservative government can now continue to “amend and extend" any emergency orders in effect under the Reopening Ontario Act without vote or debate.

These special powers were scheduled to expire on Dec. 1, 2021.

And just as the emergency orders were being extended, the green-light was given for those aged five–11 to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Independent MPP Rick Nicholls (Chatham-Kent-Leamington) was not happy with either development.

Amidst heckling from other MPPs, he stood in the house to question the wisdom behind both initiatives.

Alas, the answers from Health Minister Christine Elliott were far from reassuring.

If Rick’s name rings a bell, that might be because he was turfed from the PC caucus in August when he refused to reveal his vaccination status.

So much for “reasonable accommodation.”

Rick joined me in studio to discuss what he believes to be terrible moves by the Ford government in terms of vaccinating children, extending emergency orders yet again, and the ongoing climate of coercion as citizens are forced to get the jabs — or lose their jobs.