Ontario freedom-fighting MD continues relentless pursuit to restore free speech in medicine, and his licence

Emergency room physician Dr. Mark Trozzi emerged as an early COVID-19 medical whistleblower in Ontario, stepping forward in April 2020. He debunked the prevailing narratives at the time that hospitals were overwhelmed and there was a surge of COVID-19 patients, which were used to justify indiscriminate lockdowns, surgical delays and other unprecedented knee-jerk COVID-19-related public health measures.

Dr. Mark Trozzi was one of the earliest Canadian COVID response skeptics and his investigations into the handlings of the pandemic are far from over.



For the crime of being a skeptic and upholding patient confidentiality, informed consent and medical ethics, Trozzi has been found guilty of misconduct by his regulator.

In October the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) published that Trozzi committed professional misconduct by engaging in unprofessional conduct in “statements about vaccinations, treatments and public health measures,” for providing medical exemptions to vaccines and failing to respond to the CPSO’s requests. They also deemed Trozzi to be incompetent.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) is under fire after protesters organized an event outside of their headquarters on College Street in Toronto.



“They decided that it was their job to persecute me and every other honest doctor and nurse in this country, well let’s hope that we live in a country where the rule of law is intact,” says Trozzi. “They have coerced doctors and nurses across this country to inject themselves, each other and their patients with an extremely dangerous injection which has caused more death and harm than the second world war did on civilians.”

Estimated 13 - 17 million deaths from the COVID vaccine, "It's over 13 million people easily."



Trozzi urges those suffering adverse events to the novel biological products known as the mRNA vaccines to search his website since, he says, medical professionals are not necessarily looking at the underlying pathology as to why certain individuals are suffering various health afflictions.

