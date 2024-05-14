Regina pride parade preventing Saskatchewan Party MLAs from participating over school pronoun law

The Canadian Press / Heywood Yu and The Canadian Press / Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Party MLAs are no longer welcome at Regina's Pride parade, according to reporting from the Globe and Mail.

The move to bar the MLAs from participating in the festivities comes after Premier Scott Moe's government introduced parental rights legislation last year aiming to prevent teachers from keeping secret children's desire to change pronouns.

The legislation seeks to empower parents by requiring their consent if a student under the age of 16 wishes to change their pronouns or name.

Saskatchewan has officially become the third province to defend parental rights as it moves to mandate parental consent for students under 16.https://t.co/78Lqn3O8t1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 23, 2023

Queen City Pride declared Monday that Saskatchewan Party politicians will be barred from participating in the parade due to concerns about the legislation.

An organizer of the parade named Riviera Bonneau claimed she was surprised that politicians from the party even applied to participate in the festivities, the Globe report further details.

“We all felt a little frustrated and confused and a little ick about it,” Bonneau said. “We’re setting out to make a group of people – who have felt excluded and hurt – feel safe, comfortable and loved."

“A lot of people reached out and said that if the Sask. Party is there, like they normally are, they won’t feel that way,” she added.

Saskatchewan appeals constitutional challenge of parental rights bill



Bill 137 mandates that children under 16 years old cannot change their name, use different pronouns, or affirm their 'gender identity' without parental consent.



READ by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/yKc1P3cdhh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 8, 2024

A number of Saskatchewan Party MLAs have attended Pride festivities over the last few years in Saskatoon and Regina — but not this year.

According to the Globe, this year's Pride parade in Regina will be led by transgender youth, with organizer Bonneau saying that they will have signage opposing the legislation ready to go.

“We try not to bring politics into our festival, because it’s a time for ’love is love’ and to be happy. But what’s happening right now in our political climate is important," she said.