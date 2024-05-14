Protecting Free Speech: Ezra Levant warns John Stossel about Canada's censorship plans

By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 45,111 signatures

In the United States, the First Amendment protects almost all forms of speech, barring a few exceptions. American journalist John Stossel is a firm defender of this right, and in a recent video he looked at how other nations in the West are morphing into state's that now enforce censorship of speech.

In his latest report for StosselTV, the host welcomed Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant to discuss Canada's growing censorship regime under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Looking at the Liberals' 'online harms' bill, Bill C-63, Levant warned Stossel how this type of law, should it be passed, could be abused.

“I'm worried about a law like that, that gives a politician the chance to criminalize his peaceful opponent,” Levant said.

Luckily, some influential figures are fighting back. Elon Musk, using his social media platform X, has pushed back against attempts at censorship in Brazil and Australia. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, meanwhile, was willing to take on Scotland's attempts to censor so-called hate speech.

“She [Rowling] and Elon Musk are the two people in the world who have done more to stop cancel culture,” the Rebel boss noted.

Rebel News viewers will be familiar with the Canadian government's attempts to suppress The Libranos, a book authored by Levant that exposes the corruption festering amongst the Trudeau Liberals.

“They convicted me, they fined me. Five years later, I'm still in court over a book that criticized Justin Trudeau,” Levant explained. Free speech, Levant said, is important in times of crisis:

If you cork [the people] up, if you don't let them have the safety valve of free speech, they'll explode in another way — possibly including violence. I think there's a correlation between the countries that have the least freedom of speech and countries that have violent terrorists. Free speech is a preventive mechanism that prevents an escalation of problems.

John Stossel and Ezra Levant's full discussion will be published on StosselTV in a few weeks.