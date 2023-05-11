Ontario police officer dies in fatal shootout, two others 'seriously wounded'

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

An Ontario police officer named Eric Mueller has died following a fatal shootout early Thursday morning. In addition to the killing of Sgt. Eric Mueller, two other officers were wounded.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been killed in the line of duty," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"We anxiously await further word on his fellow officers who are still at the hospital. Our thoughts are with the officers, their families and colleagues."

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the shootout occurred in Bourget, southeast of Ottawa. One person is in custody.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. after Russell County OPP Detachment officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Laval Street in Bourget.

Reports indicate at least one gunshot had been fired before police arrived on the scene. "All three officers were shot by an individual at the home," reads an OPP statement.

Police blocked off Laval Street as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took all three officers to an Ottawa hospital to receive medical attention.

Close to a dozen OPP officers waited anxiously outside the hospital emergency room before Carrique arrived.

"The death of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller, who was senselessly killed in the line of duty, is devastating news," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford upon hearing the word of the incident.

"Please join me in praying for his fellow officers as we await their condition. May God bless our heroes in uniform."

In September 2021, Ford criticized the justice system for failing to "get its act together" after a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer received bail.

In what investigators called a deliberate act, a 55-year-old officer died on July 2 after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a reported robbery at Toronto City Hall. The accused, Umar Zameer, faced one count of first-degree murder but was released on bail.

"This is beyond comprehension," tweeted Ford.

"It's unacceptable that the person charged for this heinous crime is now out on bail. Our justice system must get its act together and start putting victims and their families ahead of criminals."

On December 27, 28-year-old OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala died while responding to a call for a ditched vehicle in Hagersville, Ontario — his first-day working solo.

Court documents revealed Randall McKenzie, one of two people facing first-degree murder charges in the officer's death, is a violent offender recently out on bail for a separate case involving assault and weapons charges.