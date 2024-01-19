OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on the uncertain future of powerful AI technology

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This year at the World Economic Forum, the panel on Technology in a Turbulent World heavily focused on artificial intelligence (AI), including direct questions posed to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Other panelists involved were Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, Jeremy Hunt, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, to discuss these issues.

When questioned about the current state, capabilities, and limitations of artificial intelligence, Altman highlighted that despite its flaws and limitations, people are discovering valuable uses for this new tool, resulting in increased productivity and other benefits.

"I think our AI systems will also be able to do the same thing. They'll be able to explain to us in natural language the steps from A to B, and we can decide whether we think those are good steps, even if we're not looking into it to see each connection," he added.

Altman also talked about concerns regarding AI in the wrong hands, highlighting worries from figures like Bill Gates and Elon Musk. He added, "This is a technology that is clearly very powerful and we cannot say with certainty exactly what's going to happen."

'This is a technology that is clearly very powerful, and we cannot say with certainty exactly what's going to happen': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talks about concerns regarding AI in the wrong hands.



Stay updated by visiting: https://t.co/aJiaQfZlkb pic.twitter.com/kU1eXAG1jU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2024

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla shared his insights on the subject, describing his experience integrating AI technology with biology. He emphasized that AI played a crucial role in developing the COVID-19 pill 'Paxlovid,' significantly reducing the creation time from four years to four months.

He added, "Now we are moving to drug design instead of drug discovery."

Pfizer CEO @AlbertBourla revealed that AI played a major role in the development of the COVID-19 pill 'Paxlovid,' using AI to shorten its creation time from four years to four months.



He added, “Now we are moving to drug design instead of drug discovery.”



Stay updated by… pic.twitter.com/E4RkLwt3ef — Tabitha Peters (@tabithapeters05) January 19, 2024

Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla on AI biotech regulations, and it's use for the next pandemic: "in the hands of bad people it can do bad things But in the hands of good people, it can do great things for the world... the benefits clearly outweigh the risks."https://t.co/xfKZbVBy0b pic.twitter.com/RtuvkR0EHk — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) January 18, 2024

AI is expected to create and eliminate jobs, but according to Altman, it will also alter certain roles by giving people the freedom to generate ideas and make decisions.