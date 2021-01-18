Opposing views are banned | Avi Yemini on Chinese Communist censorship practices

Andrew Says is moving to RebelNews+. But before that transition is permanent, the show is being made available for free on YouTube a few days after it originally airs for viewers on Rebel News premium platform.

This week, host Andrew Chapados was joined by Rebel News Chief Australian Correspondent Avi Yemini to discuss the colourful career he's had so far as a journalist.

In this clip from the full-length interview, Avi tells Andrew what his thoughts are on the censorship of dissenting opinions in Chinese media, and how this effects the opinions held by Chinese nationals who are living or travelling abroad to Australia.

