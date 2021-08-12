Ordinary Canadians are the guinea pigs in a giant vaccine experiment
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at government reports of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, and a report from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health on why they put a temporary stop on administration of the AstraZeneca shot.
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about vaccine reactions:
“Ordinary Canadians were the guinea pigs in the experiment. It started going really bad, so they paused it. Then they unpaused it.
“...Did you know that this was still an experiment? Maybe you did. But did they tell you this wasn’t fully tested yet?
“How do you feel about the fact that healthy people were promised protection by the government and they in fact got ill at such a rate that the government panicked and cancelled it? And then restarted it.”
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Rebel News
PETITION: No Vaccine Passports
37,588 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.