Ordinary Canadians are the guinea pigs in a giant vaccine experiment

  • By Rebel News
  • August 12, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at government reports of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, and a report from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health on why they put a temporary stop on administration of the AstraZeneca shot.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about vaccine reactions:

“Ordinary Canadians were the guinea pigs in the experiment. It started going really bad, so they paused it. Then they unpaused it.

“...Did you know that this was still an experiment? Maybe you did. But did they tell you this wasn’t fully tested yet?

“How do you feel about the fact that healthy people were promised protection by the government and they in fact got ill at such a rate that the government panicked and cancelled it? And then restarted it.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

