Ottawa police take year-long extension on convoy access to info requests

The Ottawa Police Service have granted themselves a one-year extension on providing Rebel News with copies of documents pertaining to their social media presence during the Freedom Convoy.

Rebel News filed access to information requests for internal documents regarding both the leaked Musical Ride WhatsApp group and the Ottawa Police Service's Twitter account, but it looks like we'll have to wait quite a while before learning about any behind-the-scenes details.

Here are the two requests we made:

Provide copies of all documents, including memos, briefing notes, emails, texts or instant messages, slack messages, WhatsApp messages, etc., regarding the WhatsApp chat group “SOCIAL Musical Ride 2022” and the posts made there by Police Officers regarding the trucker convoy/protests in Ottawa, since February 1, 2022.

Provide copies of all documents, including memos, briefing notes, emails, texts or instant messages, slack messages, WhatsApp messages, etc., regarding the proposal, development, posting of and responding to tweets about the trucker protest/convoy in Ottawa since January 1, 2022.

And the responses?

There are too many files, so we're taking an extra year to get back to you.

You can read the responses to both of our requests below.

