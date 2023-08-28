Ottawa Pride attendee rejects critics who call parade 'excessive'

E-transfer (Canada):

Sunday's Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa was saturated with left-wing political themes and messaging, including references to "transphobia," "trans kids," "trans rights," and "gender-affirming health care," acronyms ranging from "LGBT" to "2SLGBTQ+", and rainbow-themed flags and paraphernalia.

The event benefited from corporate sponsorships, including Air Canada, Amazon, Deloitte, Giant Tiger, IKEA, KPMG, Loblaws, TD Canada Trust, and Rogers Communications. Essentially all large corporate franchises on Bank Street — the main street of the Pride Parade — regularly promote the "LGBT" messaging campaign within their locations. Such chains include GoodLife Fitness, Shoppers Drug Mart and Starbucks.

The event's organizers also received support from Canada's federal government, Ontario's provincial government and Ottawa's municipal government.

Wrapping up #PrideSeason here in Ottawa at Capital Pride with a reminder: Just as every hue creates the rainbow, every perspective creates Canada.



Diversity is our strength, & by fostering dialogue over division we can continue to build a country built on unity & respect. 🌈 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2gzm1dC5t7 — Marci Ien (@MarciIen) August 28, 2023

The Pride parade's marchers featured persons wearing genitalia-themed costumes, men describing themselves as "trans women" wearing dresses, organized groups from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), and political figures such MPP Chandra Pasma (NDP), Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien.

Dozens of children were seen in attendance amid highly-sexualized and adult themed content, behaviour and performances.

Fae Johnstone, a man describing himself as a "trans woman," "feminist" and "2SLGBTQ+ inclusion consultant" who combats "homophobia" and "transphobia" worked as the Pride parade's grand marshal wearing a shirt with the message "Protect Trans Kids."

Left-wing news media framed the event as a counterweight to an "a growing anti-trans movement" and an act of resistance against "an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ hate around the world."

Ottawa was out in full force today at #CapitalPride. I had a wonderful time marching with so many Ottawa area New Democrats in today's parade. Happy Pride everyone! pic.twitter.com/lobVFJlr1O — Chandra Pasma (@ChandraPasma) August 27, 2023

The federal government announced its plan to provide $1.9 billion to "2SLGBTQI+ communities" on Sunday from its 2SLGBTQI+ Community Capacity Fund. The money will be sent to Ottawa-based organizations.