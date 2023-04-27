Ottawa residents holding local politicians accountable for costly climate plan

Have you heard about Ottawa's dubiously-named Climate Change Master Plan? It's the plan the nation's capital has to achieve net-zero by 2050 and follows the city declaring climate change a state of emergency in 2019.

International Climate Science Committee director and Ottawa resident Tom Harris joined last night's episode of The Gunn Show to talk about resistance to the city's so-called “master plan” from local residents.

Discussing how he's been receiving more requests to speak about climate issues and how locals in Ottawa are beginning to realize the climate hoax being perpetrated to fleece more tax dollars, Tom told Sheila:

It's funny, I have a friend in British Columbia and he says, “I hope Ottawa does go through with their plan because there will be such a catastrophe in Ottawa, so many people will die, they will never do it in B.C." But I think conservatives have to take their victories where they can get them. And I think we've got a pretty critical mass here in Ottawa of people who now realize that the climate change plans are insane. I've been giving presentations all over the city for the last couple of years, and practically every week now I get an invitation to go to some group. Usually it's a freedom group, because these people are concerned about climate lockdowns and things like that, but as a consequence people are reading our report and they're taking chunks of it and they're starting to grill the actual committee on climate change.

To follow more of Tom Harris' work and to see the testimony from locals opposed to Ottawa's climate initiative, visit the International Climate Science Coalition website at ICSC-Canada.com.