Ottawans are holding their local politicians to account for their expensive climate plan

  • April 26, 2023
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

The City of Ottawa climate change committee was exposed to a heaping dose of common sense thanks to a well-informed, properly organized group of citizens who will be on the hook for the city's 57.4 billion-dollar carbon-scare scheme.

The climate change master plan will empty the pockets of every man, woman and child in Ottawa of $60,000 for net-zero impact on global emissions.

Citizens want answers, but the politicians behind these hysteria-based plots to save the world at the expense of your wallet don't seem to have them.

Joining me tonight is someone who stumped the municipal politicians in Ottawa with his tough questions about the climate cash grab. Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada to discuss what happened in Ottawa and how residents of other cities can replicate it.

Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.