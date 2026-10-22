Ottawa tells its U.S. diplomats to hide from midterm candidates

Canadian diplomats posted to the United States now need clearance from headquarters before they so much as share a room with anyone on a ballot in the November 3 midterms, Bloomberg reports.

Close to 500 diplomatic personnel fall under the order, and it extends to cameras, meaning officials cannot take pictures with elected American officials. The thinking, as Bloomberg's sources described it, is to leave the Trump administration nothing to point at when it cries foul about Canadian meddling.

Canadian diplomats working in the US have been directed to stay away from candidates running in the midterm elections, and to keep a low profile to avoid allegations by the Trump administration of political interference, sources say https://t.co/nEufiiNwW6 — Bloomberg (@business) October 22, 2026

Those accusations are already here, however.

As Rebel News reported yesterday, the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa published a fact sheet on October 21 titled "Monitoring Canadian Activities in U.S. Politics," setting out what it calls Canadian "plans to influence American politics" and closing with the line: "Americans decide America's elections."

Five of the quotes belonged to Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, among them comments on leaning on American companies and choosing which states Canadian counter-tariffs should hit, The Canadian Press noted.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather's campaigning for a Democrat in a Florida primary also made the list, and Ambassador Pete Hoekstra has pointed to former prime minister Justin Trudeau's September 22 attack on the Trump administration at Brown University as well.

Hoekstra said on a podcast released October 14 that Washington is "closely watching" Canadian politicians, singling out Joly for talking about targeting "politically sensitive states" with retaliatory tariffs. Cross that line into interference, he said, and the United States will answer.

Joly has told reporters Canada would never interfere in an election and that her U.S. trips were about attracting investment. Ford said he has no interest in interfering and that Americans will decide the midterms. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the United States started the trade actions and that Canada's response serves Canadian workers.

The backdrop is a year of Ottawa and Queen's Park campaigning in the American political arena.

It was Ontario's World Series commercial, Ronald Reagan's voice repurposed against tariffs, that preceded Trump walking away from trade talks in October 2025. Since then, Canadian ministers have toured swing states, courted governors and talked openly about where counter-tariffs would hurt most.