Ottawa, Waterloo shelters 'overburdened' by migrants, request additional funding from feds

Ottawa continues to house migrants in recreation centres once used to detain COVID-positive travellers, surpassing prescribed timelines with no end in sight.

Eleven physical distancing centres (PDCs) repurposed to address the housing crisis opened during the pandemic. Only two remain: the Dempsey Community Centre in Alta Vista and Bernard Grandmaître Arena in Vanier.

In Dempsey, full-sized gyms have been repurposed as a housing stopgap for vulnerable people.

An internal February memo told facility staff that both shelters would remain open until mid-August.

Approximately half the 130 people seeking shelter at the facilities each night are migrants.

On August 16, Bernard Grandmaître was at full capacity with 76 men and 57 women staying there — up from 114 people using the facility in June.

The number of migrants accessing the shelters has doubled over the past half-year. They constituted 36% and 73% of shelter occupants from January to July, respectively.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey investigates how these migrants are arriving at the hotel, and what Canada's long-term accommodation game plan is for them.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/CLzby89JaA pic.twitter.com/g221lKydKF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 16, 2023

While city staff administering the PDCs found alternative housing for 375 people since they opened, even more people showed up to take their place.

"We can't keep up," said Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr. "We take one step forward; we take two steps back."

Alta Vista's manager of homelessness programs and shelters, Kale Brown, did not provide the CBC with an updated timeline to reopen the recreational facilities to the public.

Community members share their frustrations, owing to the lack of indoor facilities for youth to use for recreational purposes.

"It's frustrating, and it suggests very poor planning on the part of the city," said Chris Greenshields, interim president of the Vanier Community Association.

"We know there's a crisis, but they haven't been preparing for a crisis."

Trudeau is pressed on why an agreement with the U.S. on Roxham Road took so long. The PM replies in part, "We knew that it would take complex processes to manage the border and that's taken a few months." pic.twitter.com/pd9XNOCUTJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 24, 2023

In a June community services committee meeting, staff announced they would transition residents from the PDCs and not repurpose more public facilities.

However, few housing alternatives are available, with emergency shelters in Ottawa and the surrounding areas exceeding operational capacity.

"It's been challenging. I believe we're the only municipality in Ontario that uses community centres to house people," said Carr.

"It's heartbreaking that we've had such a difficult time placing people who need housing."

Brown said city officials are "exploring all options available," but with limited success as of writing.

"Though we are committed to exiting both current PDC sites as soon as possible, they are both addressing critical gaps within the shelter system [and] acting as an overflow solution," he wrote in an emailed statement.

According to Immigration Canada, Ottawa rents 250 hotel rooms on the taxpayer dime to house only six migrants in Québec.https://t.co/iOVuVFM0pJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 3, 2023

Staff have explored over 160 listings for office space and 53 industrial spaces and have touched base with school boards, property development companies and municipal real estate holdings to solve the matter.

Rideau Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante suggested booking a "block of hotels in Kanata […] outside the downtown core."

Brown told CBC they had requested assistance from the province and the federal government on housing in Ottawa.

Since 2017, provinces and municipalities have paid $551.6 million through the Interim Housing Assistance Program, which covers "extraordinary costs of interim housing for asylum seekers."

In March, city councils in Niagara Falls and Windsor also requested further resources from the federal government to cope with the growing number of migrants needing immediate accommodation.

On March 24, the feds pegged the costs to temporarily house migrants at $61.5 million over ten years. Recently they allocated $212 million for cities to house migrants and the homeless.

The federal government has spent almost $94 million since the last election, booking entire hotels for months to accommodate an influx of asylum seekers entering Canada.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/k5DKOrRZ68 pic.twitter.com/MJZ7Ku2HfI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 23, 2023

The Waterloo Region is also overburdened by migrants and the homeless in local shelters, reported CTV News.

"I think it was about mid-July [when] we noticed a bit of an influx with refugees and refugee claimants coming to The Bridges," said Wayne Paddick, executive director of the Cambridge Shelter Corporation.

"As word of mouth spreads [of] empty beds in shelters, we're starting to see a more of an influx move away from Toronto towards our region and others," he said.

"We've noticed about 20 currently staying in the shelter."

Owing to a surge of migrants entering Canada in recent years through Roxham Road, the costs incurred by taxpayers approximate $87.8 million for "temporary accommodations for unvaccinated asymptomatic asylum seekers without a suitable quarantine plan."

Between March 20, 2020, and January 31, 2023, the feds spent $136 million on temporary accommodations, meals, security, and transport for Roxham migrants.

For between US$50 and US$70 per trip, transport workers will take migrants roughly 25 minutes north at Roxham Road, where they illegally walk across the Canadian border to seek asylum.



MORE: https://t.co/jzoue7QSw1 pic.twitter.com/CO1qCqbJH4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 18, 2023

From January 2013 to February 2023, Canada received 396,575 asylum seekers — including Roxham migrants — with one-quarter (92,445) arriving in 2022 alone.

"The reality is the services are provided at the municipal level, and the money is not there to help provide those services through our partners," said Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman.

"Whether it's healthcare dollars or shelter dollars, there's no funding attached to refugee claimants and asylum seekers."

Redman said the responsibility to house migrants cannot be shouldered solely by the cities moving forward.

"For our newcomers, having them spread out over the regions is not very helpful," added Paddick.