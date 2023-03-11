Why won’t Ontario stop accepting Roxham Road migrants?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 10, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke to Lindsay Shepherd, a True North journalist. Lindsay has been covering Roxham road, a point on the Canada-US border where illegal immigrants are crossing over into Quebec from New York.

Lindsay told Ezra that the Quebec premier, Francois Legault, has said that they’re too full to accept more migrants.

The federal government has started shipping these asylum seekers to Ontario. But now, we're hearing the mayors and social support workers, and these Ontario communities saying that they are overextended as well now. So there are 4,300 of these Roxham Road crossers in Niagara Falls. They are paying for it, you know, the federal government. So Canadian taxpayers are funding about 2000 hotel rooms there.

She questioned why the Ontario government won’t just take a stand and limit the number of migrants that they’re letting in.

But my question is why aren't we saying okay, just no? That does seem to be what B.C. and Alberta [are saying], that seems to be the line there. They have no current plans to accept any asylum seekers who cross via Roxham Road. Now, I don't think this is any kind of principled stand on the part of B.C. and Alberta. I think it might just be a matter of geography, and maybe the federal government hasn't asked them yet if they could transfer any migrants there. But for now, they have said both of those provinces have said that they will not be accepting any Roxham Road asylum seekers.

Ezra made the point that the city proper of Niagra Falls contains only about 100,000 people, and there are over 4,000 migrants within the same period of time being stacked up in hotels.

I mean, Niagara falls is sort of a classic honeymoon location. It's very touristy. It strikes me as odd to take up thousands of hotel rooms with migrants who are not there To spend money in the local restaurants and souvenir shops and, and things like that. They're, they're just as a place to stay. And I was in my mind thinking you've got 3, 4000 people In a city of less than 100,000. Well, compare that to Calgary. Calgary's got over a million people that would be like having 40,000 people just dumped in Calgary. Like you couldn't, everything would be affected by it. Everything from policing to waiting for lines and hospitals, to schools, to English as a second language training to the demand for like, it's just crazy.

Lindsay told him that Conservative leader Pierre Pollievre has said that Roxham Road needs to be closed within the next thirty days, which she described as ‘totally reasonable.’