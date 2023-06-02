Annual asylum claims to Canada quadrupled between 2016 to 2022 to over 92 thousand

The Canadian Press / Graham Hughes

By comparison, Conservative PM Stephen Harper's highest year for asylum seekers was 2015 at 16,000, which was exceeded in just January and February of this year.

The aggregate data about the volume of asylum seekers to Canada was detailed in an inquiry of the immigration ministry posed by Conservative MP Chris Lewis of the Ontario riding of Essex.

The 2015 spike in asylum seekers correlates with the most violent period of the Syrian civil war, when approximately 110,000 people were killed. Half of the war's victims died between 2013-2015.

Canada received 396,575 asylum seekers between January 2013 and February 2023—one-quarter of those arrived in 2022 alone - 92,445.

Asylum claims have steadily increased since Trudeau took office in late 2015, with a 50% increase between 2015 to 2016. (16,115 in 2015 to 23,910 in 2016).

Asylum claims quadrupled from 2016 to 2022.

Though the border was allegedly closed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of asylum seekers to Canada remained on par or exceeded 2016 data (2020 at 23,760 and 2021 at 25,160).