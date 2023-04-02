Outrage as drag queens perform at 'family-friendly' Australian GP

Former NBA star Andrew Bogut has called out organisers of Australia's F1 Grand Prix for double standards after posting an image of drag queen performers at the event.

The Australian basketball great posted a photo reportedly from the event which was staged over the weekend of dancers dressed in revealing costumes performing at the event with the caption: "Sooooooo glad the @ausgrandprix cancelled “Grid Girls” as it was not appropriate!"

The sport announced in 2018 it would end using scantily-clad women at the event to the disappointment of fans who said that organisers were giving in to cancel culture.

Grid Girls REPLACED at the Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/EDnbsrxa5w — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 1, 2023

At the time, organisers said that the custom of having grid girls at the races "does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms."

Sooooooo glad the @ausgrandprix cancelled “Grid Girls” as it was not appropriate! pic.twitter.com/Cv5gb8TiEu — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 31, 2023

"Wait, you came to see cars and racing? Not in Victoria buddy, you WILL enjoy this," Bogut said in another tweet referencing the controversial performers.

F1 fans took to social media to protest the double standard, calling on the Grand Prix to address the concerns of racegoers.