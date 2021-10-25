Oxfam bans Bingo game after trans employees complain

Creative Commons

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Even bingo isn’t safe from cancel culture. British charity Oxfam has pulled an “inspirational women”-themed bingo game following complaints from transgender activists who expressed upset over its inclusion of J.K. Rowling.

J.K. Rowling provoked the ire of transgender activists after she came out in support of Maya Forstater, a feminist who was “cancelled” and became subject to a legal case against her for tweeting “gender critical” remarks. Essentially, Forstater and Rowling by proxy, refused to subscribe to the belief that men can be women just by claiming so.

The Daily Mail reports that Wonder Women Bingo became a target for activists because it featured Rowling among its list of inspirational women. Other women featured in the game include prominent women like author Jane Austen, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, and Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

The bingo game sold for £14.99 and uses pictures of 48 famous women rather than numbers on cards with tokens illustrating the same figures.

The charity informed staff that it took the decision to withdraw the product “as it has been brought to our intention that it is not in line with Oxfam’s values.”

Oxfam, which is dedicated to ending poverty and promoting women’s rights as its mission statement, told the Daily Mail that it removed the game from shelves after transgender staff members complained about it.

“We took the decision to remove the game from sale following concerns raised by trans and non-binary colleagues who told us it didn’t live up to our commitment to respect people of all genders,” the organization wrote.

Labour MP Rosie Duffield slammed Oxfam for caving to trans activists. Duffield is currently the subject of an ongoing harassment campaign by said activists for stating “only women have a cervix,’” Rebel News reported in September.

“I am disappointed Oxfam considers taking a political view of gender identity politics more important than raising as much money as possible for those most in need,” said Duffield. “The track record of some charities with regards to women’s rights has been far from good, and discriminating against some women due to their beliefs will do nothing to repair that.”

Feminist activist Julie Bindel told the Daily Mail that the game is getting scrapped because it includes authors like Rowling and famed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who sparked the anger of the trans community for speaking out against “woke” ideology.

Oxfam previously blamed “privileged white women” for reporting assault and rape, claiming that their allegations and calls for criminal punishment harmed black and other marginalized people. Oxfam made its position in a training manual.

Bindel suggested that Oxfam also fear the backlash because the bingo game includes actor Ellen Page, who now identifies as Elliot Page. Page became an icon in the LGBT community after publicly “coming out” as a lesbian years before identifying as a man.