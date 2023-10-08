Palestinian supporters in Sydney celebrate horrific attack on Israel as a 'day of pride'

Palestinian supporters gathered outside Lakemba Station in Sydney to express their joy over the devastating Hamas terrorist strikes on Israel.

The celebratory atmosphere was fueled by Sheik Ibrahim Dadoun's chilling words:

"It's a day of courage. It's a day of pride. It's a day of victory. This is the day we've been waiting for!"

Amid chants of 'Allahu Akbar,' Australians openly endorsed the violence, with fireworks flying and Palestinian flags waving high in nearby Greenacre.

Muslims celebrate the murder of Israeli women & children, Greenacre, Sydney pic.twitter.com/BojSEpyo0f — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 8, 2023

The attacks, described as the most coordinated terror assault on Israel in 50 years, claimed the lives of at least 600 Israeli civilians and left thousands wounded.

The onslaught began early Saturday morning, with Hamas rockets raining down from the Gaza Strip, reaching as far as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

In a shocking display, Palestinian militants infiltrated Israel through various means, perpetrating heinous acts against innocent civilians and soldiers.

Sheik Dadoun laid the blame squarely on Israel's decades-long occupation and blockade, proclaiming, "Palestine will be free."

Meanwhile, fears loom over Sydney as tensions escalate; a pro-Palestinian protest is scheduled after NSW Premier Chris Minns' decision to illuminate the Sydney Opera House in Israeli flag colours.

As Israel mourns its deadliest day in half a century, the world watches, hoping for an end to the violence and a path towards peace in the troubled region.