‘Papers, please!’ comes back to Germany, Austria
For the better part of a century, “Papers, please!” was a western catch-phrase, summing up the police state aspects of Nazism.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the sweeping new coronavirus measures in Germany and Austria.
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:
“Papers please! Ihre Papiere, bitte! For the better part of a century, that was a western catch-phrase, summing up the police state aspects of Nazism. It’s really part of western popular culture, not just political culture.
“Here’s a scene from the great movie Casablanca:
“I’m not saying that movies are real, or that catch-phrases have a deep meaning. It’s just that, for 80 years, that’s been a knock on Germany and even Germans. I believe a lot of the liberalism of Germany over the last 75 years has been a reaction to, a compensation for, the “papers please” ideology of the Nazis. So it wasn’t just Hollywood movies; I think Germany had a psychological crisis, dealing with what they did, or what they passively permitted.”
