Parliamentary press gallery considering accepting Chinese propagandists

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his reaction to a report that the parliamentary press gallery is considering accepting an application from China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Speaking about an incident from the past, Ezra said:

I remember about 20 years ago, when some Falun Gong members had a press conference on Parliament Hill and Xinhua sent some “reporters” to cover it. Instead of covering it, they actually stood up and started shouting at the Falun Gong. Literally threatening them and insulting them and disrupting the event. So, not just propaganda and not just spying, actual intimidation and disruption in our country. Imagine how much worse they are now, 20 years later.

